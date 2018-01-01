the poor blacks of the world

they come from

rough buildings

one after the other

moaning

they are the long pisses

of white galleries

the red faeces of dogs

they boast of buried

cemeteries

and heavy chains

of nocturnal blood

and their hungry mouths

on a different day

they will be violent

like caterpillars

angel birds hovering above

covered with ash

dreaded by the wine farmers

in the daytime

anguish screams

its head off

there will be rows

of dead people

long numbers

of drunkards

pitchers with strong liquids

there will be skulls of men

and statues

mocking history

fingernails

of blood and moss

broken people

sodomy will stay

in the world

with mischief

very quickly

display the gonorrhea

in the lung

the poor blacks will stay

between the firm mollusks

and the beheaded mongrels

they are the careless coloureds

and the stinking kaffirs

they search the veins

of white thighs

beneath the cape’s blond torso

the poor blacks are shattered dancers

under the headless shrine

in simon’s town

they are the sudden church bells

fading slowly like vomit

from the entire world.

from NER 38.4

