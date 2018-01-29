Baloyi’s art gallery

for Albie Sachs

without begging or sulking

with everything he could find

baloyi built it with bare hands in the bush

and scraps of steel and corrugated iron

he built it with grey tiles

and grass and reeds and weeds

he built it with stones and bricks

the walls are painted with ochre and animal figures

the floor is covered by patterned cowdung

wheel hubs have moulded the spherical windows

mirrors glint on the walls

baloyi bought a generator

he was tired of finding his way through fireflies, moon and stars

he bought a truck to collect twisted logs of mondo

brought down by elephants in phafuri and makuleke