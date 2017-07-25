Wonder Days

What I meant is that when the child shook the branch,

the beetles, quiet, somnolent, darkly, fell and again fell

like plums. Once woken, they bzzzed towards

the street lamps, loving each light well, thwacking

against them until they landed face down or face

up, trying to find their feet, reminding me of Eve’s face

as a baby when she tried to lift her head on her stem

of a neck before yet she could. Upon the child’s shoulders,

beetles landed, kinging him. The dusk’s gray mute

unfolded its scrolls, while his mother made toast

with boysenberry jam, his father played solitaire,

and think of his sister doing her biology homework.

But they are under the tree, he is, the bright ones falling

upon him like stars, and as they fall, he names them:

some doctors, some cooks, depending on the size

of their antennae. His face was a diary of leaves: dark,

lit, risen with laughter, then suddenly at rest. This

was one way to be inside the world rather than outside

looking into a bright window.

from NER 38.4

