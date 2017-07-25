Fattest flies

and rode only first class

they started off by straightening their hair

and married some unattractive old white guy

the type that believed an au pair in Europe

the type that’s pretty to coloured people

in the township

they were the prettiest girl

in the family

the type that kept that light skin gene

if I scanned something wrong at the till by Clicks

that got offended

when they were still just burks

the type that had boyfriends

made them women of strength

and Michelle Obama Lupita Nyong’o and Grace Jones

replaced their Johnny Depps with Idris Elbas

bought their way back into the ghetto

and everyone retired their ghd’s and Sheen straighteners

till the millennials went online

and they’re nearly always dumb as shit

they deconstruct every American TV series

use words like booty fierce and pro-choice

they protest in their blogs

listen to Jill Scott and support

they all know a Alice Walker quote

when they really get under my skin

I remember my ma’s words

when one of them said I wasn’t pretty

and made me cry one day