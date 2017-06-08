New England Review

Vol. 38, No. 2 (2017)

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY
CHASE TWICHELL  Spaciousness / Ancient Questions
HUGH BEHM-STEINBERG  American Bushtits / Burrowing Owls / Yellow-Crowned Night Herons
HAI-DANG PHAN  My Mother Says the Syrian Refugees Look Like Tourists
MARIANNE BORUCH  The Undoing / Once a Procession

FICTION

ISMET PRCIC  Desiccated
CASTLE FREEMAN JR.  Enough of Billy
YOON CHOI  The Art of Losing
LAURA SPENCE-ASH  Desire Lines
STEVE ALMOND  The Course of True Love
DAVID HERONRY  War Stories

NONFICTION
Testimonies
CLARENCE ORSI  Take Stock
BARRETT SWANSON  Notes from a Last Man

Investigations
HANNAH ARENDT  The Freedom to Be Free

Literary Lives
STEVEN G. KELLMAN  Jhumpa Lahiri Goes Italian

Performance Pieces
BEN MILLER  A Banquet of Lilacs: An Essay Enacted

Explorations
MAUD CASEY  To Be Undone: The Art of Mystery in Fiction

Rediscoveries
LADY MARY WORTLEY MONTAGU  Report from Constantinople

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

