. . . for several years my Lexicon was my only companion

—Emily Dickinson

cry out your shibboleth

into your homeland strangeness

—Paul Celan

Word-ridden, have

you been that way:

-riddled,

I mean, morphemes

begging to be multibegotten

at once, and, for once, always

alphabet-encysted:

are you like me like that, relieved

from sense, shot

through with it, shot through it, into it,

alpha, beta, letter-

scatter, where’s

their omega, their

z, zed?

Razed,

lexis-blazed, into-syllables-

blasted,

stressed

in

till the literal

disintegrates, no-more

unisonal, all-turned

to one bullethole, exit-

wound:

Say shibboleth, dis-

embarrassed

of your disfluence, of

assimilable sibilance.

Riddance,

riddance, have you said your

goodbyes, passage-rite-

gone-through to the sibylline,

say sibboleth, have you

been bidden like that, like me, toward some

other

and forbidden speech-way, taken at

your word,

taken by your word,

vernacular-riven, ridden,

I mean, on

the haunch of your words?