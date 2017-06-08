A selection from “Afghan Girl”

Sharbat Gula

Steve McCurry, 1984

As if broken in upon

By the spirit of God,

She turns to look.

Daughter,

From a psalm of King David.

Happened upon

In a refugee tent

In Nasir Bagh,

In a temporary encampment

In the North-West Frontier Province

Of western Pakistan,

During a breathing spell in war.

A lost flight out of Egypt

Brought to a halt in 1984

At the edge of Peshawar.

A girl the color

Of sawdust shavings

From the cedars of Lebanon,

And a glance, inadvertently granted:

An onslaught of green

In Kodachrome 64.

♦

A glance King David could have seen,

Looking up “at the turn

Of the year, the time when kings

Had gone forth to battle”—

As if, looking up, he had found

The child of a slain Philistine,

Standing no further from him

Than the length of an arrow.

Standing her ground.

♦

Light green sea glass

Washed up on a shore

In Canaan,

The music of Psalm 33,

Unfaded: He hath

Gathered the waters of the sea

Into jars. He layeth up

The ocean depths

In storehouses—

Found, hoarded, traded

Into landlocked Afghanistan

From the treasury of David.

♦

The photographer said

It was a kind of “blue-green-gray”—

The gray tint

Fugitive, tent-lit,

An illusory pane of glass, flash-seen

Then vanishing

Among the steep, dark-green

Quarry walls of a refugee tent.

A shade of gray evolved

As camouflage, far west

Of Nasir Bagh, among the gray peaks

Guarding Persepolis:

A clutch of Persian Eagle eggs

Wind-accosted in a nest

Built on a precipice.

♦

