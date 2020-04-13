Lester Leaps In

from NER 38.2 (2017)
I bet Prez thinks he is heroin cool,
floating on the thin, sinking
sheets of ice in a crisp drink
icing his veins. He must think
he knows how to speak tongues
with one curl or furl
of his sopping lips
sucking the gold-toothed
and parched mouth
of another woman who heard
him play, but was oblivious
to the malice surging.
He probably picked her up
with a line about how a woman’s body
is like a saxophone,
caressing her waist with the
weighted history in his
rigid palms, running
chilled fingers around her spine,
reaching for keys in her ribs,
pressing until she sounded
like bebop. Who could love a mouth
loaded with unabridged languages
resonating in the residues
of his gums? The burgeoning plaque
and funk of not giving a fuck
one too many times;
the stifling cavities acquired from numbing
the mouth with the coolness
of coke. I wonder
where he finds air after spoiling
his lungs with a frozen and thawing
drink, muddy like brandy
with its drying burn, or ancient
like gin, what my mama calls:
the deadbeats-no-good-two-
timing-ass-nigga’s-drink-of-choice.
Prez, a prisoner of cool, pities those
who have tried drinking
from both glasses—my father,
moonshine mouth scented,
stumbles home over my mother,
with her own platinum-toothed
and thirst-ridden mouth
from a brisk drink.
My father breathlessly whispers: Baby,
you are some kind of instrument—
blindly looking for the keys
in her ribs, when they could’ve been strings
or woodwind tone holes, so unaware
of what sounds she makes.
I stare at my father, my voice
restraining a coarse hoarseness
hissing my disdain. How uncool
and unlearned his frigid fingers,
unable to locate where the body
needs to be pressed,
plucked, or gently tapped. His fear
of the sinking sheets of ice
in a cold drink
the only time he can conquer cool
when he shrinks in himself, unable
to hear the music of her soul.