Horn of Plenty

Would you do what this artist did? The one

who bought fresh goat’s blood to pour

over the cornucopia he sculpted in protest

of the war, its dark mouth large enough

for a yearling kid to sleep in, its head tucked

between its glossy hooves: for in his mind

the animal was clean, the farm a bright,

mechanical place where anyone could buy

clear bags of meat and blood. But the farm

he found was poor, its owner’s health

failing, and so the artist watched

as the farmer trudged into his muddy

copse with a pail to pull two thin animals

into the barn, struggling to lock his knees

around the smallest one’s neck, its hips

and triangular head twisting in his grip

so that he levered his blade clumsily

through the goat’s vertebra, forced to saw

down through the tough neck muscles, the animal’s head

violently shaking no, no, no until the head

pulled free and was thrown upon the ground.

Then the man knelt down and punched his knife

through the belly to pull out viscera, fresh

and hot, the dark blood pumping into the pail

as the other goat backed against the far wall, screaming—

Would you have chosen to stop?

Or would you have continued, knowing

you wanted the blood because of the horn: symbol

both of plenty and of suffering, because it was a goat

who nursed the god who snapped this horn off

once in play? And blessed it, later, in order to be

forgiven. That the horn recalled the grain

of the once-fertile nation your country has invaded:

its fields long ago depleted by war and drought.

The goat is ancient, milky-eyed.

She’s half-blind, though she can smell

what’s happened to her companion:

the whole barn is thick with the death

that will now be hers. Would you keep going?

Does the first animal’s suffering only make sense

if you complete your art, finish the sculpture in a way

the war will never be finished, the great horn

clotted with blood and displayed

in the foyer of the museum that commissioned it?

The show will be titled after a line from The Iliad:

“Freighted with Dark Pains,” a description of the arrow

shot by one nation’s soldier into the heart of another.

The curators chose the title for the beauty

of that line; perhaps for its suggestion

that the body giving and the body receiving pain

were both equally blameless: only the arrow

delivers sorrow, only the arrow aches

as it rips through skin and muscle, into the tender

flank of the animal you are even now

stroking in your arms. How can you not

hush and cluck at her, soothing the goat

the way you’d soothe the fears of anyone

you loved, bending down to gather her body

even more tightly against your chest,

because the animal is old, already dying,

because you’re tired of watching

such frantic suffering, and because

it is not your knife carrying the pain.

from NER 38.3

