Nessa O’Mahony and “the habits of memory”

“I suppose if I have an agenda, it’s about making sure we don’t forget things.”

On Episode 24 of the NER Out Loud podcast, Irish poet Nessa O’Mahony reads her poem “Cillín,” published in NER 44.2, followed by an interview with summer interns Cali Jantzen and Gavin Richards.

Their discussion traverses the “hidden histories” of O’Mahony’s home country, Ireland, the politics of memory, and the role of poetry in reckoning with the past. The poem appears in NER‘s special feature “The Door Left Wide: Irish Poets in Tribute to Eavan Boland.”

Cali Jantzen ’25 and Gavin Richards ‘25.5 are Middlebury College students, double-majoring in English and Political Science and English and Philosophy, respectively. As NER‘s 2023 Summer Podcast and Publicity interns, they also produced NER Out Loud Episode 25, featuring fiction writer Joan Leegant, which will be released later this fall.

Cali Jantzen (left) and Gavin Richards (right)