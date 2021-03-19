New England Review

Winner of the 2021 NER Award for Emerging Writers

New England Review and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference are delighted to announce the selection of Justin Danzy as the recipient of the seventh annual New England Review Award for Emerging Writers. He was chosen among a strong pool of emerging writers published in NER in 2020, including the six finalists.

Justin Danzy‘s poem “Cow Bones” appeared in NER 41.3. Other work has appeared or is forthcoming in The Offing, On the Seawall, Obsidian, New Ohio Review, Guesthouse, and elsewhere. He was the 2019 Gregory Pardlo Fellow at the Frost Place and received an Academy of American Poets Prize from Washington University in St. Louis, where he completed his MFA and currently serves as the Senior Fellow in Poetry. He is originally from Southfield, Michigan.

Justin will receive a full scholarship to the Bread Loaf Workshop Series in August 2021, as the Stephen Donadio Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference Scholar. Congratulations to Justin!

