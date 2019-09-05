Vol. 40, No. 3 (2019)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook

EDITOR’S NOTE

POETRY

KERRIN MCCADDEN The Magpie: A Key

MELISSA STUDDARD When the birdsong rings human

CASSANDRA J. BRUNER Prayer: Syrinx / Swanplume Boy’s Epithalamium

LESLIE HARRISON Shipwreck—invitation

AUSTIN SMITH Tires

ANDREW FELD Memorial Overpass, I-94, ND

MATTHEW LIPPMAN Still Still Still

KEITH LEONARD Eyebrows

INA CARIÑO Bitter Melon

JAMES RICHARDSON Incredulous Essay on Hummingbirds

CECILY PARKS The Seeds

RALPH SNEEDEN Surface Fugue: Clark’s Island, Wampanoag Bowl, Carcharodon Carcharias

JASMINNE MENDEZ Machete

FICTION

ROSALEEN BERTOLINO Caterpillars

D. J. THIELKE Unspeakable Hungers

EMMA DUFFY-COMPARONE The Package Deal

CASTLE FREEMAN JR. This Too the Wind Beareth Away

ROBERT OLDSHUE Hero Square

SHARBARI ZOHRA AHMED The Length in Six Strokes

NONFICTION

Reclamations

JESSIE VAN EERDEN A Story of Mary and Martha Taking in a Foster Girl

Reckonings

JERALD WALKER Breathe

ANNE LIU KELLOR The Karmic Weight of Inherited Things

Photography

SCOTT NADELSON Miraculous Mundane: Photography and the Art of the Ordinary

Reflections

SUPRITHA RAJAN L’Invitation au Voyage

Environment

ANDREA APPLETON Curation Conservation

Translations

JOHN KINSELLA from Aftering Delmore Schwartz’s A Season In Hell [Rimbaud] translations

GRETA KNUTSON The Black Virgin

translated by Fiona Sze-Lorrain and Christina Cook

Rediscoveries

JULIAN HAWTHORNE The Secrets of Hawthorne’s Writing Desk

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES