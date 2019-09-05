Vol. 40, No. 3 (2019)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook
POETRY
KERRIN MCCADDEN The Magpie: A Key
MELISSA STUDDARD When the birdsong rings human
CASSANDRA J. BRUNER Prayer: Syrinx / Swanplume Boy’s Epithalamium
LESLIE HARRISON Shipwreck—invitation
AUSTIN SMITH Tires
ANDREW FELD Memorial Overpass, I-94, ND
MATTHEW LIPPMAN Still Still Still
KEITH LEONARD Eyebrows
INA CARIÑO Bitter Melon
JAMES RICHARDSON Incredulous Essay on Hummingbirds
CECILY PARKS The Seeds
RALPH SNEEDEN Surface Fugue: Clark’s Island, Wampanoag Bowl, Carcharodon Carcharias
JASMINNE MENDEZ Machete
FICTION
ROSALEEN BERTOLINO Caterpillars
D. J. THIELKE Unspeakable Hungers
EMMA DUFFY-COMPARONE The Package Deal
CASTLE FREEMAN JR. This Too the Wind Beareth Away
ROBERT OLDSHUE Hero Square
SHARBARI ZOHRA AHMED The Length in Six Strokes
NONFICTION
Reclamations
JESSIE VAN EERDEN A Story of Mary and Martha Taking in a Foster Girl
Reckonings
JERALD WALKER Breathe
ANNE LIU KELLOR The Karmic Weight of Inherited Things
Photography
SCOTT NADELSON Miraculous Mundane: Photography and the Art of the Ordinary
Reflections
SUPRITHA RAJAN L’Invitation au Voyage
Environment
ANDREA APPLETON Curation Conservation
Translations
JOHN KINSELLA from Aftering Delmore Schwartz’s A Season In Hell [Rimbaud] translations
GRETA KNUTSON The Black Virgin
translated by Fiona Sze-Lorrain and Christina Cook
Rediscoveries
JULIAN HAWTHORNE The Secrets of Hawthorne’s Writing Desk