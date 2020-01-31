NER Award for Emerging Writers 2020

It is with enormous pleasure that we announce the finalists for the sixth annual New England Review Award for Emerging Writers.

Leslie Bazzett (40.2)

Cassandra J. Bruner (40.3)

Ina Cariño (40.3)

Anne Liu Kellor (40.3)

Emily Pittinos (40.1)

D. J. Thielke (40.3)

This award provides a full scholarship to the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, and is given annually to an emerging writer who offers an unusual and compelling new voice and who has been published by NER in the past year. The winner will be announced in February.

Congratulations to all six finalists!

We are proud to have published such strong work from emerging writers in 2019.