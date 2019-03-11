Vol. 40, No. 1 (2019)

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook.
POETRY
ALEŠ ŠTEGER For You / With Closed Eyes
(trans. Brian Henry)
JANICE N. HARRINGTON The Attar of Roses
ARTHUR SZE Entanglement
TIMOTHY DONNELLY Poem Written with an Arrowhead in My Mouth / All Through the War
V. PENELOPE PELIZZON Gypsy Moths
BRIAN TEARE Sitting Isohydric Meditation
KHALED MATTAWA Malouk’s Qassida / Psalm for the Departed
C. DALE YOUNG Portrait in Salt and Dusky Carmine
JENNIFER GROTZ The Conversion of Paul
STANLEY PLUMLY Alzheimers
CAREY SALERNO Baptism with a Pond in It
ROSE MCLARNEY Nutmeg and Mace
NOAH WARRE A New Landscape
DERRICK AUSTIN Dear & Decorations
MAGGIE SMITH The Hum
FICTION
MARIA THOMAS Simple Battery
DAVID MOATS The Incident
JOHN MANCINI Dogs of Silver Sands
LAUREN ACAMPORA The Elephant God
GEORGIA BEATY The Golden Age
VALERIE HEGARTY Cats vs. Cancer
NONFICTION
Testimonies
MOLLY BASHAW All the Things We Once Thought Ordinary
EMILY PITTINOS Prey Animal
Investigations
MATT JONES The Unthinkable Fossil of Hope
Journeys
RYŪNOSUKE AKUTAGAWA Twenty Remarks on China
(trans. Ryan C. K. Choi)
ROGER SALLOCH Provenance
Reflections
IOAN MARC JONES To the falling London rain
Rediscoveries
JOSEPH ADDISON Female Dress—Mixture of the Sexes in One Person—Female Equestrians