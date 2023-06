Poetry from NER 44.2 (2023)

The air restless with insects

and suddenly lavender, a smothered laugh

down a corridor.

A tree drops fist-sized pinecones

like years in a life

and another soul rushes under a bush.

Last night I dreamt I lost your phone number

and the sky ate your name.

Dear Mum,

if one bird will kill another bird,

no other will hold them accountable.