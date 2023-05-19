Poetry from NER 44.2 (2023)

It is said that the oracle at Delphi

prophesied in an utter fever. Intoxicated

on fumes from a split in the rock,

she inhaled and babbled

in pearl-eyed hysteria like the future

had warped her mind.

But history is littered with rumor.

She could have spoken in her own voice,

quiet and steady. I imagine

the silence that followed her proclamations

sounded like our neighborhood

past midnight where any one of us

turns desperate before the glow

of our phones, drunk on loneliness

asking questions like Am I pregnant?

How much blood is too much blood?

Why can’t I feel the baby?

What if my baby hates me?

What if I hate myself?

A flat oracle, the blue light,

the old hope that something is there

to answer us. A friend took

the abortion pill and in the rare caul

of her broken heart Googled Did it work? Did it work?

There’s a horror and a hope

that maybe it didn’t,

the Eleusinian mysteries of our own bodies

and how a heartbeat survives

or doesn’t. The absolute silence,

our questions echoing back to us on WebMD,

a new elder with more answers and no love.

The oracle at Delphi was called Pythia,

a translation of to rot, the rank sweetness

of decay or the film of wine

in the empty glass at the bedside.

Nights like this happen for everyone, don’t they?

Before the baby, after the baby,

the algorithms hum their mysterious songs.

In its clean vapors, I am the baby now,

half asleep in shrouded frenzy,

lost as the old gods.