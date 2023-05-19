Offerings Iphis Pledged as a Girl and Paid as a Boy

Poetry from NER 44.2 (2023)

I called myself a man (which I think

I am) so I could talk about how good

the crying feels now I’ve learned to let it.

Some days it’s as simple as the way

the clouds dry, a watercolor wash set

down against the great nothing, in colors

I choose not to name. I’ve feared my life

transpiring without me. Revelations

I’ve been too stubborn, or too afraid.

I missed two good friends’ weddings,

caught in the silk of my own misery.

We pretend we don’t need one another’s

love on our skin. It’s how little I laughed

some years. I love the ones I didn’t know

were coming, lenient clovers. But I also

love the jonquils I waited for all winter,

each one an orange candle, another wish.

For all I’ve missed. For everything to come.

The way all feelings come and go, like rain,

which changes the very color of living things.