Guilt and the Lack of It

Poetry from NER 44.1 (2023)

after Linda Gregg

Later, he claimed to not know where I lived,

though I remembered him laid out

the length of the sofa, remembered him

asleep beneath the delicate white quilt

on the bed. He rested his hands on my waist

in that house, bit down on the rest.

We were in Miami by then,

so every thought and touch we shared

was air-conditioned. I thought often

of his girlfriend. She knew who I was

but had no evidence to prove

his lies, the only flickering

lights the ones behind his eyes.

Isn’t life a series of messes and cleanings?

Every day I washed the same dishes

and put them away. When I sat

in traffic, I looked over to the cars

beside me and expected to see her face.

If it had happened, if she had pulled to a stop

in the gridlock, rolled down her window

and called me a whore,

I would have nodded. Beneath our tires

the asphalt rain-slicked, still hot from the sun,

wet from a storm missed

by a minute and a mile. How briefly

the body became breathless in that city,

how it held a story in the moments

before the lights turned green.