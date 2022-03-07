No Wasp Nest

Poetry from NER 43.1 (2022)

What we were taught was nothing—

our history like a husk,

the desiccated wasp nest

my daughter found at the park

but disguised. Where is the life?

Where was the life in that?

History as it was taught

is nothing like that wasp nest

which has its particular grooves,

its exits and passageways

written in wasp spit and wood.

Looking at this nest I see

how everything was used.

Our history of a wasp

is its stings, but in this nest,

even dead, I see the ornate

stingless habitat, envision

nests with stingers subdued,

their larvae fattening

sleek bodies of use and grace.

History as it was taught

has been emptied and emptied out,

its intricate well-laid cells

disguised. They always teemed

with sickness, utility,

and violence. And each person

who happened only once.

Who happened only once.