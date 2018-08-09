In Order of Appearance

The swimming hole abuts
the swimming mountain
she said and I believed her
until I began to think about it,
but I hated to see the mountain disappear
so instead I thought about weasels,
handbags, the future, people I hate
because they are performatively tickled
when it’s time to say vagina,
I thought about flashlights vs. torches,
what it is to carry a torch for someone,
how it could merely be a kind act
with a curiously symbolic narrative description,
how ideally one’s life would be composed
entirely of such acts, composed, I guess,
by gods, and I thought of the cowardice
of certain of my selves
and fire, I thought of fire
scorching the hillside and meanwhile
the mountain stood just beyond
my interior peripheral vision,
I ached to preserve it
and thus thought of instructions
I’ve failed to absorb
due to my inability to invest myself
in many aspects of life on earth—
bridge is a nightmare
and on occasion has caused me
to behave very poorly—
I thought of Jimmy Stewart
as “The Man Who Knew Too Much”
and regretted it immediately
as he was followed by Doris Day
singing “Que Será, Será”
to her truly terrible son,
thought how is it I can hate
a seven-year-old, it is astounding
I can hate so many people,
those who greet each other
at volumes exceeding
their actual degree of enthusiasm,
I thought of slapping
their big friendly faces
with whatever was at hand,
a lake trout
or my hands themselves,
those most constant of weapons,
I thought of the gradual increase
in the cost of stamps and payphones
and of course the gradual
disappearance of the payphone,
several payphones in particular,
I thought of one poet’s criticism
of the word “particularly”
and another’s dismissal
of those who laugh at Shakespeare’s plays
and I thought to them
I am just as despicable
as those I enjoy hating and so
I turned against said poets,
turned and accidentally caught
a glimpse of the mountain, disaster,
it was disappearing,
I had to stop,
I had to turn around
and think
of how I would love to milk a cow
but not to drink the milk,
how there are so many opportunities
for me to calm myself
and concentrate
on small, repetitive acts
so that even if the mountain
has vanished completely
I will not know it,
I will not sense its loss,
my mind will be elsewhere,
browsing the produce,
rearranging in order of sweetness
the just-arrived fruit.