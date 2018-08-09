In Order of Appearance

Buy the issue — or subscribe!

but I hated to see the mountain disappear

until I began to think about it,

she said and I believed her

when it’s time to say vagina,

because they are performatively tickled

so instead I thought about weasels,

I thought about flashlights vs. torches,

what it is to carry a torch for someone,

how it could merely be a kind act

with a curiously symbolic narrative description,