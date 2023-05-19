Listen to Victoria Kennefick read this poem.

Naturally inclined to witchcraft in the way of most children,

alone in the garden my daughter makes a potion from

rainwater,

flowerheads, and sticks,

an empty snail shell (deep as an ear canal),

small rocks,

and grass.

The more elaborate concoctions

require

pulled-up roots,

weary petals ground on the path to turn the water pink,

strands of my salt-and-pepper hair pulled out with tiny, furious fists.

(At least she prays to trees for their permission to use bark.)

After storms

she hunts for fallen eggs

to add to the mixture,

the lump in my throat ovum-shaped,

ready to crack.

She only harvests rotten ones,

they have more magic, she maintains,

I think only of the embryo decaying.

Sometimes, she catches

the frantic sounds of the parent birds

in her skirt—

but they are too sad to use most days.

Potions and soup she likes to serve

in her play pool,

a bucket,

flowerpots,

a dog bowl,

in a deep hole she dug in the garden.

Bundles of long grasses, leaves,

other treasures she ties to low hanging branches

or places in the nook of a rock.

She aggressively offers mud and dandelions

to any worm she sees. Today she’s perfected a love potion,

yesterday a poison for enemies.

The antidote is to eat bugs or store rocks in the mouth.

She is very knowledgeable. I tell her so

as she fills her baby doll’s bottle

with an elixir to make a baby sister.