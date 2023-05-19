Listen to Rose DeMaris read this poem.
Cold and metalline, the soul was mined from rocks, became
thin wire that keeps the colors in this enameled jewel from
bleeding. The soul remembers old pacts, yields to the demands of all
lifetimes, sways in the style of windblown lindens and other
greens. Hammered, the soul is a container: yellow watering
can that pours a body into the base of a lime tree at the hour
of death. My soul looks like a lock of red hair bound by purple
thread. Marine-scented, my soul is contained: Atlantic sand
inside an hourglass. But somebody holds a portion of it. He
is an oyster enclosing one grain. My soul tastes like a lilac
branch rubbing against the rusty corrugated shed on a humid
day. And so I shake when he gets off the train. Sharp, the soul
is an iron fence of fleurs-de-lis where a passerby puts a baby’s
lost cotton sock. It is there in the pink lipstick-stained cigarette
smashed on the sidewalk, rolled white paper embellished with
one blue stripe. The soul is engineered, an eternal car moving
ancient attachments across eons. Cold and metalline, the soul
was mined from rocks, a silver durability that began in a star.