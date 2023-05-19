Listen to Rose DeMaris read this poem.

Cold and metalline, the soul was mined from rocks, became

thin wire that keeps the colors in this enameled jewel from

bleeding. The soul remembers old pacts, yields to the demands of all

lifetimes, sways in the style of windblown lindens and other

greens. Hammered, the soul is a container: yellow watering

can that pours a body into the base of a lime tree at the hour