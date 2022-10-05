Lee Okbong translated by Suphil Lee Park

Listen to Suphil Lee Park read this poem in Korean and English.
No matter this traveler shuts out
All of the world left behind
For no matter tattered clothes or tears
There’s no way for me to return
Clouds flap like sails
Over this deep mountain road
Gusts of wind send snowflakes
High up in the sky like dust
Wild geese drop to the banks
Of water white not with sand
Bright windows frighten me
With an illusion of sudden dawn
Today Gangnam must be abloom
Already with plum flowers
Far on the horizon how many trees
Must be showing the spring