Lee Okbong translated by Suphil Lee Park

Listen to Suphil Lee Park read this poem in Korean and English.



No matter this traveler shuts out

All of the world left behind

For no matter tattered clothes or tears

There’s no way for me to return

Clouds flap like sails

Over this deep mountain road

Gusts of wind send snowflakes

High up in the sky like dust

Wild geese drop to the banks

Of water white not with sand

Bright windows frighten me

With an illusion of sudden dawn

Today Gangnam must be abloom

Already with plum flowers

Far on the horizon how many trees

Must be showing the spring