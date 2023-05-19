Listen to Carlie Hoffman read this poem.

Not every animal can begin at the beginning where an ocean can’t

be read. Out of nature

a voice glows like a tree survived out of all

the unnamed animals. When Moses knew his way through

the valley, the sand

was warm. Before Carmel and the suicides. After

the sea. God was a fisherman above the world. The Rabbi opened his throat

and the ocean swelled. God gave you feet and you emerged in the synagogue despite

comprehending the fishlike walls. You are sufficient in the sun’s authority, human of all

the animals.

The strawberries are beautifully wild and you love—