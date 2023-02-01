Alpana Bakshi reads “Hysterosalpingography”

Alpana Bakshi reads Rosalie Moffet’s poem “Hysterosalpingography” on March 30, 2023, as part of an NER Out Loud event at Middlebury College. “Hysterosalpingography” was originally published in NER 43.1 and can be read online here.

ALPANA BAKSHI ’26 is a first-year from Westford, Massachusetts. She plans to major in economics and art history. She has always loved speaking and wants to turn her passion for speech and debate into becoming a new Oratory Now coach. She loves the intricacies of written poetry and the vulnerability of shared poetry and is thrilled to be a part of this NER event tonight.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

ROSALIE MOFFETT is the author of Nervous System (Ecco, 2019), which was chosen by Monica Youn for the National Poetry Series Prize, as well as June in Eden (Ohio State University Press, 2016). She has been awarded the “Discovery”/Boston Review prize, a Wallace Stegner Fellowship from Stanford University, and scholarships from the Tin House and Bread Loaf writers’ conferences. Her work has appeared in American Poetry Review, New England Review, Narrative, Kenyon Review, Ploughshares, and elsewhere. She is an assistant professor at the University of Southern Indiana.