Hysterosalpingography

Poetry from NER 43.1 (2022)

a radiologic procedure to investigate the shape of the uterine cavity

and the patency of the fallopian tubes

In ancient Rome, a haruspex didn’t see the future

in the viscera of the sacrifice, just the mood of the gods,

their disposition. Even then, in the prediction,

a little wiggle room. In the room, the machine, maneuverable

from the ceiling, small sink. No place for my clothes. Sacrifice

tableau too boring for a painting. The liver we know

was of particular interest, the liver they thought

the maker of blood, the maker of life itself.

I bled through the napkin put there to be bled on.

The gynecologist showed up in her lead apron.

How we know what we know we owe to the bronze

livers recovered with their diagrams intact. That recover

means to find or get better rather than hide or upholster

seems a kind of test. My uterus, a knocked-out tooth

of dark dye on the x-ray. My good fortune

to be born in this era of divination, all my insides

still on my inside. I was taught in school the fundus

was the roof of the womb, though in any house, any hollow

organ, it’s just the part farthest from the opening.

The eye has one. The stomach. The sky

you might say is a blue ceiling and below,

doors to this world open along with shiny black exits,

unholstered. Flag ceaselessly half-mast, new mass

shooting, old mass shooting. What good is it

to grope hopefully into the future? No one will recover

my x-rays from the earth. They’re behind my patient

portal, password-protected entrance whose virtual cathedral

stretches back and back, but cannot be

stepped into. As with the air

above my home, there are limits to the ownership

of my prospects. The wide straight line of the freeway

sparks an expansive mindset. Exquisite fruit

on a package with the lesser thing enclosed.

Marketing, a failed CIA plot to inoculate

against letdown. I once thought a life was like an odd object

you inched out of a lake, knowing little by little more

what kind of thing you had, as I did

from the cheap motorboat, fishing up twisted

lumber mill rejects, propellers, or cattle skeletons.

But once it was clear what it was, it was easy

to let it slide back in. You can see why

I’m in need of a new thought. In need of something

insurance refuses to cover. The Statue of Liberty

quivers in a foreground conjured by the Magic Eye book

in the clinic waiting room. Like any promise

departing from a pattern, even a small softening

of focus breaks it. Twitch away to the coverage

—or is it recoverage, or recovering—of another

shooting. Phone footage and shouting. Page regressing

to its cryptic scheme of flag fragments. The original appeal

of Magic Eye wasin the disbelief in anything there

to see. My organs packed between the crescent moons

of my hips on the screen. One-room house with a roof.

The dye was to bloom out like smoke from two chimneys.

The present kept falling all around like rain, like questions

in a lengthy poll on my user experience

of this world, whether it was worth it

to cut free a door painted shut. Shouting and blood

in the footage, too much to let in. The mood of the gods

was sought via birds and via entrails. Outcomes hiding there

like shapes in another dimension a special technique

—half crossing of the eyes—calls into being.

The good of this method, of any method

of divination, is how it spares one

the act of looking

at what has been hauled, dripping, into the light.

The lake I’m remembering is a reservoir

made by the Army Corps of Engineers

who choked a river for its power. It holds its own moon

and everything anyone throws in. American museum

in the depths, unvisitable. It’s just as well. After a while

it must get easier to leave a door shut. To soften

all attention. I never made a promise

to this place. Let the nation stay

in its coverlet of myth. The water

upholstered in sky.