Winter 2025 (Part II)

JANUARY 2025

Aria Aber, Good Girl (Hogarth) — published in NER 42.2

“Rarely have the wildness and bewilderment of youth been conveyed with such richly textured heat.” — Garth Greenwell, author of Small Rain

Didi Jackson, My Infinity (Red Hen Press) — published in NER 39.1

“The question of why haunts this stirring collection, giving voice to the human instinct to seek answers from the dead.” —Publishers Weekly



Lou Mathews, Hollywoodski (Turner Publishing/Tiger Van Books) — most recently published in NER 45.3

“Hollywoodski touches the dark nerve of desperation and surrealism behind the glitter of show business with an icicle . . .” —Patton Oswalt, actor and comedian

Maggie Su, Blob: A Love Story (Harper) — published in NER 45.4

“In Blob: A Love Story, Su’s prose breathes magic, humor, and empathy into everything it touches.” —Renée Branum, author of Defenestrate

Thomas Dai, Take My Name but Say It Slow (W. W. Norton) — published in NER 42.2

“Heralds the arrival of an important new voice . . . A powerful and subtle debut!”

—Megan O’Rourke, author of The Invisible Kingdom

Rob Franklin, Great Black Hope (S&S/Summit Books) — published in NER 43.1

“This book is so smart, so moving, so earned; as soon as I finished, I started reading it again.” —Kaveh Akbar, author of Martyr!

Pádraig Ó Tuama, Kitchen Hymns (Copper Canyon Press) — published in NER 44.2

” . . . Heartfelt, questing poems for anyone reconsidering how to believe.”

—Library Journal



Jonathan Fink, Don’t Do It, We Love You, My Heart (Dzanc Books) — published most recently in NER 33.2

“Fink’s a better guide than Dante had through our hells and heavens.”

—Mary Karr, author of The Liars’ Club