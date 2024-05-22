Spring 2024 (Part 2)

Freshen up your bookshelves with these eight new releases by New England Review authors.

APRIL 2024

C. K. Williams , Invisible Mending (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) — published most recently in NER 36.1 “Sensitive and humane, this dazzles.” —Publishers Weekly, starred review

Cindy Juyoung Ok, Ward Toward (Yale University Press) — published in NER 44.4

“This debut volume spectacularly showcases an utterly singular poetic sensibility.”

—Monica Youn, author of From From

Victoria Chang, With My Back to the World (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) — published most recently in NER 43.2

“This book is the record of an artful, attentive mind, full of startling insights . . . a testament to care, integrity, and persistence.”

—Elisa Gabbert, author of Any Person is the Only Self

Henriette Lazaridis, Last Days in Plaka (Pegasus Books) — published in NER 27.3

“A deceiving and entrancing tale.” —Booklist