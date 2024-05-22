Spring 2024 (Part 2)

Freshen up your bookshelves with these eight new releases by New England Review authors.
APRIL 2024
C. K. Williams, Invisible Mending (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) — published most recently in NER 36.1
“Sensitive and humane, this dazzles.” —Publishers Weekly, starred review
Cindy Juyoung Ok, Ward Toward (Yale University Press) — published in NER 44.4
“This debut volume spectacularly showcases an utterly singular poetic sensibility.”
—Monica Youn, author of From From
Victoria Chang, With My Back to the World (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) — published most recently in NER 43.2
“This book is the record of an artful, attentive mind, full of startling insights . . . a testament to care, integrity, and persistence.”
—Elisa Gabbert, author of Any Person is the Only Self
Henriette Lazaridis, Last Days in Plaka (Pegasus Books) — published in NER 27.3
“A deceiving and entrancing tale.” —Booklist
Geffrey Davis, One Wild Word Away (BOA Editions) — published in NER 39.2
“‘Only LOVE’ is at the heart of this honest, searching new collection by Geffrey Davis in which tender and intricate language transforms raw material . . .”
—Elizabeth Bradfield, author of Toward Antarctica
Corey Van Landingham, Reader, I (Sarabande Books) — published most recently in NER 43.2
”Reader, I is a no holds barred romp of poetry full of formal innovation and wonder.” —Jericho Brown, author of The Tradition
Susan Rich, Blue Atlas (Red Hen Press) — published most recently in NER 39.2
“Plaintive and ferocious . . . Rich has arrived at a place of wisdom in her work.”
—Rick Barot, author of Moving the Bones
Lynne Thompson, Blue on a Blue Palette (BOA Editions) — published in NER 39.4
“In these pages we get a true blue blueswoman who knows when to whisper and when to wail, one who has lived some, and means to make song of what she’s seen.” —John Murillo, author of Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry
