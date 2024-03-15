New England Review

Introducing NER 45.1

Spring 2024

The print edition of NER 45.1—our first issue of the year—is on its way to subscribers and our online preview is now live! Enjoy striking prose by Debra SparkK. R. MullinsNoah Marcel Sudarsky, and Imad Rahman, gripping poetry by Rob ColgateLisa Russ SpaarTianyi, and Grady Chambers, fresh translations from the Marathi, Old English, and Russian, and much more.

