Joan Leegant & the Predicament of Family

“Let it flow. Allow associations to emerge on the page . . . Let the sentences guide you . . . Just trust the page.”

Hosted by summer interns Gavin Richards and Cali Jantzen, NER Out Loud episode 25 features Joan Leegant reading an excerpt of her story “Wild Animals,” followed by a short interview.

The conversation explores the volatile nature of family, Joan Leegant’s unique syntax, loyalty to the sentence, the writer as an “unconscious” medium, and the author’s advice on discovering one’s own process.

“Wild Animals” was first published in NER 44.2 (summer 2023).

Listen to episode 25 of NER Out Loud on Soundcloud—and subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify!

Gavin Richards ‘25.5 and Cali Jantzen ’25 are Middlebury College students, double-majoring in English and Philosophy and English and Political Science, respectively. As NER‘s 2023 Summer Podcast and Publicity interns, they also produced NER Out Loud Episode 24, featuring poet Nessa O’Mahony, which was released earlier this fall.