Introducing our “Pets of NER” tote. Made of sturdy 15 oz. cotton with a roomy interior pocket perfect for holding your favorite issue of New England Review and other key essentials.

For a limited time, order now through the Middlebury College bookstore and we’ll include a free 1-year print subscription (4 issues, $35 value) to NER, beginning with our September issue. Snag this deal while supplies last for stylish new additions to your wardrobe and bookshelves.