Summer 2023

NER 44.2 is now shipping from the printer, and it is such a good issue! We always say that, earnestly and as if it’s a surprise, but there’s a particular pleasure in bringing out one of our international features—a summer tradition at NER—this time “The Door Left Wide”: Irish Poets in Tribute to Eavan Boland.

You can catch a sample of this issue online today. We’ll roll out more content from 44.2 on our website over the coming weeks, but the entire issue is available for order now. It’s just $12 in print or $10 in e-book, and we’ll send it to you as soon as it arrives here in Vermont!