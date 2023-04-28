April 2023 (Part 2)

Blair Hurley’s second novel, Minor Prophets, was just released by Ig Publishing on April 18. The book follows a young woman’s upbringing in a militant apocalyptic religious cult led by her father, and the ways her past follows her into adulthood. Author Liz Harmer raved about the work, writing “Hurley peers deeply and compassionately . . . at the hurt we cause when we make sacrifices to a higher purpose, and at the ordinary love worth scrabbling toward.” Hurley’s short fiction piece “The Annotations” appeared in NER 42.3.