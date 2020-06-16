PODCAST

Listen to authors, actors, and students read and perform pieces from New England Review in our NER Out Loud podcast.

FROM OUR PAGES

You can also listen to individual pieces from recent issues of NER, read by the author, unless noted otherwise. Look for the [AUDIO] tag on the Table of Contents, and click to listen. Here are some recent examples:

FROM BREAD LOAF

Listen to brief excerpts from readings at the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference here, and the Bread Loaf Translators’ Conference here.

AUDIO NEWS

And view the latest audio posts here.

NER OUT LOUD LIVE

If you’re local—or happen to be passing through Middlebury—be sure to come to our annual NER Out Loud live event, where you can hear works from NER read by student actors and orators from Middlebury College. Or listen to past events by clicking through!

Steph Miller reads “Protozoa” by Ella Martinson Gorham, 2019