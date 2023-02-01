Shea Brams reads “Existential Elegy”

Shea Brams reads Kim Addonizio’s poem “Existential Elegy” on March 30, 2023, as part of an NER Out Loud event at Middlebury College. “Existential Elegy” was originally published in NER 43.4 and can be read online here.

SHEA BRAMS ’26 grew up with two older sisters and chickens and spent most of her childhood skiing around the nearby golf course or playing with Lincoln Logs. Her favorite things include tall snow-capped pine trees, outdoor family dinners, every type of biking, and fun socks. She loves pottery and plants (but struggles to keep them alive). Since arriving at college, Shea has become passionate about her eye mask and earplugs, as well as meeting new people!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

KIM ADDONIZIO’s latest poetry collection, just out in paperback, is Now We’re Getting Somewhere (W. W. Norton, 2022). She is the author of seven other poetry collections, two novels, two story collections, and two books about writing poetry, as well as a memoir, Bukowski in a Sundress: Confessions from a Writing Life (Penguin, 2016). Her awards include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation. She lives in Oakland, California, and teaches live Zoom workshops.