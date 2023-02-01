Livia Davidson reads “Cowboy husband quits his job” and “Two mothers and I work lunch shift”

Livia Davidson reads two poems by Aumaine Rose Smith, “Cowboy husband quits his job” and “Two mothers and I work lunch shift,” on March 30, 2023, as part of an NER Out Loud event at Middlebury College.
LIVIA DAVIDSON ’26 is a first-year from Tuxedo, New York, who is planning to major in biology. She is a new coach for Oratory Now and is very excited to help others become more comfortable with public speaking. Livia developed her love for public speaking and poetry through various musical and theatrical performances in high school and served as the chief editor of her high school’s literary magazine, Mimesis. She is very excited to be reading with NER Out Loud and cannot wait for you to hear the stories and poems that will be shared tonight!
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
AUMAINE ROSE SMITH is a poet, writer, and editor based in Cleveland. Her creative work appears or is forthcoming in AGNI, Kenyon Review, Pleiades, and other journals. She is operations manager for Beloit Poetry Journal and managing editor at the Cleveland Museum of Art.