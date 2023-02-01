Livia Davidson reads “Cowboy husband quits his job” and “Two mothers and I work lunch shift”

LIVIA DAVIDSON ’26 is a first-year from Tuxedo, New York, who is planning to major in biology. She is a new coach for Oratory Now and is very excited to help others become more comfortable with public speaking. Livia developed her love for public speaking and poetry through various musical and theatrical performances in high school and served as the chief editor of her high school’s literary magazine, Mimesis. She is very excited to be reading with NER Out Loud and cannot wait for you to hear the stories and poems that will be shared tonight!