Leta Chibssa and Grace Mtunguja read parts one and two of an excerpt from “Supernova”

Leta Chibssa and Grace Mtunguja read parts one and two, respectively, of Kosiso Ugwueze’s “Supernova” on March 30, 2023, as part of an NER Out Loud event at Middlebury College. “Supernova” first appeared in NER 43.2 and can be read here.

Part 1: Read by Letu Chibssa

LETU CHIBSSA ’26 (no photo available) enjoys serving with the children’s ministry at her home church, painting, and drawing. She loves exploring cultural foods from all around the world and appreciates seeing people embrace their unique cultures. At Middlebury, she spends most of her time involved in the Middlebury College Christian Fellowship and Middlebury Consulting Group. In her free time, she likes going to the boba shop in town and seeing the beautiful scenery that surrounds our school.

Part 2: Read by Grace Mtunguja

GRACE MTUNGUJA ’26 is from Brooklyn, New York, and is currently a first-year Posse scholar at Middlebury College. She intends to major in international global studies and minor in anthropology. Along with being an Oratory Now coach, she is on the women’s club soccer team and enjoys going on hikes, traveling, learning new languages, and building ceramics. She hopes to continue broadening her knowledge of different cultures and places and working towards creating a more equal and just world.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

KOSISO UGWUEZE, winner of NER‘s Award for Emerging Writers, was born in Enugu, Nigeria, and raised in Southern California. She is a graduate of the MFA program in the Writing Seminars at Johns Hopkins University. Her short fiction has recently appeared in Joyland, Gulf Coast, Subtropics, and others. She is an adjunct lecturer in creative writing at Johns Hopkins University.