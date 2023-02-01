Josette Chun reads “My Mother Is Patient with Plums” and “My Mother Spends the Day Alone at SeaWorld”

Josette Chun reads Josh Tvrdy’s poems “My Mother Is Patient with Plums” and “My Mother Spends the Day Alone at SeaWorld” on March 30, 2023, as part of an NER Out Loud event at Middlebury College. Tvrdy’s poems first appeared in NER 43.4, and you can read “My Mother Is Patient with Plums” here.

JOSETTE CHUN ’26 is an environmental policy major from Atlanta, Georgia. She is an Oratory Now coach, works for the admissions office, plays tennis, and enjoys exploring new hobbies such as hiking, photography, and producing music. An avid lover of all art forms from music to literature, she is excited to hear the stories today!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

JOSH TVRDY is a writer from Tucson, Arizona. Winner of a 2021 Pushcart Prize and Gulf Coast’s 2018 Prize in Poetry, he recently graduated with an MFA in poetry from North Carolina State University. His work can be found in Poetry, New England Review, Georgia Review, Gulf Coast, and elsewhere.