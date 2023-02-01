Jared Ahern reads “Waiting for Tilda Swinton”

Jared Ahern reads Bo Lewis’s short story “Waiting for Tilda Swinton” on March 30, 2023, as part of an NER Out Loud event at Middlebury College. “Waiting for Tilda Swinton” was originally published in NER 42.4 and a recording of Lewis reading his work can be listened to here.

JARED AHERN ’25 is a sophomore from Brooklyn, New York. He is a music and computer science joint major who loves performing, especially when it entails singing, playing guitar, or acting. You can always catch him writing and performing songs around campus, so poetry is an important part of his identity. Jared has recently started working with Oratory Now as a coach and is so excited to be a part of NER Out Loud this year!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

BO LEWIS’s stories have appeared in Oxford American, Glimmer Train, Story, and New Ohio Review. He teaches at a public high school in Brooklyn and is currently working on a novel.