Emily Mitchell is the author of the novel The Last Summer of the World (W. W. Norton), which was a finalist for the 2008 NYPL Young Lions Award and a collection of short stories, Viral (W. W. Norton, 2015). Her fiction has appeared in The Sun, Harper’s, Ploughshares, Alaska Quarterly Review, New England Review and elsewhere. Her review essays have appeared in Guernica and the New York Times. She’s the recipient of fellowships from the Corporation of Yaddo, Ucross, and the Virginia Center for Creative Arts. She teaches creative writing at the University of Maryland.

