Elizabeth Kadetsky, nonfiction editor at NER, is the author of the novella On the Island at the Center of the Center of the World (Nouvella Books, 2015), the story collection The Poison that Purifies You (C&R Press, 2014), and the memoir First There Is a Mountain (Little Brown, 2004). Her fiction has been included in the The Pushcart Prize XXIX, Best New American Voices, and the Best American Short Stories notable citations; her personal essays have appeared in the New York Times, Antioch Review, and elsewhere. Recent work can be found in Glimmer Train, New England Review, and Bennington Review, and, forthcoming, in Love Stories For Turbulent Times—a best of the previous 25 years of the Pushcart Prize. She has received residency fellowships to the Camargo Foundation, MacDowell Colony, Vermont Studio Center, and elsewhere, and was a Margaret Bridgman scholar at the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference. She is associate professor of creative writing at Penn State, and can be found at www.elizabethkadetsky.com.

Read more from Elizabeth in her conversation with New England Review.