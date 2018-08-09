Vol. 39, No. 3 (2018)

Buy the issue in print or as an e-book
POETRY
John Gallaher Brand New Spacesuit
KAREN SOLIE Two Chapters on Ancient Stones / Stinging Nettle Appreciation / A Retreat
PAUL OTREMBA Like a Wide River
SUPRITHA RAJAN Landscape with Figure Turning
JOANNE DIAZ Septimania
TARA BRAY Being Seen
COREY MARKS Lark
AMBER FLORA THOMAS Orchid / Manifesto at the Well
ALISON C. ROLLINS Five and a Possible
BENJAMÍN NAKA-HASEBE KINGSLEY American Rust
ANDERS CARLSON-WEE The Juggle
KIMBERLY JOHNSON Fire-work
FICTION
KARL TARO GREENFELD Station 4
REECE McCORMACK Something with Miles on It
GEETA TEWARI Confessions on Womanhood
CHRISTINE SNEED The Monkey’s Uncle Louis
NAHEED PATEL Call of the Greater Coucal
RAVEN LEILANI Dead Weight
NONFICTION
Travel Abroad
ERIC WILSON Nix Hotel Savoy
LAURENCE DE LOOZE Letter from My Mill
Explorations
JANE BREAKELL Write Like a Puritan
Reader’s Notebook
FRANCIS-NÖEL THOMAS Patrick Modiano and the Mysteries of Paris, or, Making Ghosts Dance
Revaluations
SAMANTHA LIBBY Chinko
Recollections
PHOEBE STONE Scenes from Childhood
Rediscoveries
W. C. MORROW Bohemian Paris, 1900: In the Restaurant
Translations
WANG ZENGQI Revenge
trans. by Xujun Eberlein
TONY HOAGLAND and MARTIN SHAW, Translators Four Celtic Poems
Midhir’s Invitation to the Fair Land / Lament for Reilly / The Girls of Llanbadorn / Senility