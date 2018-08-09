New England Review

Vol. 39, No. 3 (2018)

EDITOR’S NOTE

NER 39.3      Cover art by Shawn Spencer

POETRY
John Gallaher  Brand New Spacesuit
 KAREN SOLIE   Two Chapters on Ancient Stones / Stinging Nettle Appreciation / A Retreat
PAUL OTREMBA   Like a Wide River
SUPRITHA RAJAN   Landscape with Figure Turning
JOANNE DIAZ   Septimania
TARA BRAY  Being Seen
COREY MARKS   Lark
AMBER FLORA THOMAS  Orchid / Manifesto at the Well
ALISON C. ROLLINS  Five and a Possible
BENJAMÍN NAKA-HASEBE KINGSLEY  American Rust
ANDERS CARLSON-WEE  The Juggle
KIMBERLY JOHNSON  Fire-work

FICTION
KARL TARO GREENFELD Station 4
REECE McCORMACK  Something with Miles on It
GEETA TEWARI   Confessions on Womanhood
CHRISTINE SNEED  The Monkey’s Uncle Louis
NAHEED PATEL   Call of the Greater Coucal
RAVEN LEILANI  Dead Weight

NONFICTION
Travel Abroad
ERIC WILSON  Nix Hotel Savoy
LAURENCE DE LOOZE  Letter from My Mill

Explorations
JANE BREAKELL   Write Like a Puritan

Reader’s Notebook
FRANCIS-NÖEL THOMAS  Patrick Modiano and the Mysteries of Paris, or, Making Ghosts Dance

Revaluations
SAMANTHA LIBBY  Chinko

Recollections
PHOEBE STONE  Scenes from Childhood

Rediscoveries
W. C. MORROW  Bohemian Paris, 1900: In the Restaurant

Translations
WANG ZENGQI  Revenge
  trans. by Xujun Eberlein

TONY HOAGLAND and MARTIN SHAW, Translators   Four Celtic Poems
Midhir’s Invitation to the Fair Land / Lament for Reilly / The Girls of Llanbadorn / Senility 

CONTRIBUTORS’ NOTES

 

