NER Award for Emerging Writers

It is with enormous pleasure that we announce the finalists for the fifth annual New England Review Award for Emerging Writers.

Benjamin Garcia (39.4)

Raven Leiliani (39.3)

Supritha Rajan (39.3)

Douglas Silver (39.4)

Jennifer Stock (39.4)

Cady Vishniac (39.2)

This award provides a full scholarship to the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, and is given annually to an emerging writer who offers an unusual and compelling new voice and who has been published by NER in the past year. The winner will be announced in March.

Congratulations to all six finalists!

We are proud to have published such strong work from emerging writers in 2018.