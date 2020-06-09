In an effort to help sustain momentum for and contribute to urgent anti-racist action in the US and beyond, we present these works from the NER archive. Black Lives Matter, and Black Literature Matters.

NONFICTION

CAMILLE T. DUNGY A Shade North of Ordinary

SEAN HILL For Which It Stands

KIM MCLARIN Eshu Finds Work

JERALD WALKER Breathe

LARRY I. PALMER The Haircut

FRANCOIS SCARBOROUGH CLEMMONS From the Beginning

POETRY

CARL PHILLIPS The Steeper the Fall

LYNNE THOMPSON Langston won’t stay in his grave

ALISON C. ROLLINS Five and a Possible

GEFFREY DAVIS West Virginia Nocturne

CHESWAYO MPHANZA Lester Leaps In

JOSHUA BENNETT The Sobbing School

JASMINNE MENDEZ Machete

LUTHER HUGHES Culture

DERRICK AUSTIN Dear & Decorations

SAFIYA SINCLAIR Good Hair

FICTION

RAVEN LEILANI Dead Weight

CELESTE MOHAMMED Six Months

MARIA THOMAS Simple Battery

INTERVIEW

NATHANIEL G. NESMITH The Alchemy of Art: An Interview with CHARLES JOHNSON