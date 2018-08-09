Buy the issue — or subscribe!

I was born as

In the middle of a game.

My mother went into labor

Spades is a way of life for black folks.

In the midst of kin,

Than when she turned away, shamefaced

She’d felt no greater pain than that loss,

Five and a possible. She said

The odds of what a luckless god had

Held me up to meet her gaze, to study

They pulled my body from her diamond,

When certain bragging rights began to crown.

You had in your hand.

Question the number of hearts

At Grandma’s house, could have you

Given. An overbid could get you shot

Everyone knew that my mother was the score-

Keeper. She counted the books twice every

Round. There had been three before me.

Babies my mother got but did not get.