Summer 2024 (Part 1)

Cool off with these six crisp titles by New England Review contributors.

MAY & JUNE 2024

Carolyn Kuebler, Liquid, Fragile, Perishable (Melville House) – NER editor

“An intricate, slow-burning patchwork of a debut novel.” —Kirkus, starred review

Joan Leegant, Displaced Persons (New American Press) – published most recently in NER 39.4 & 44.2

“A stunning collection of literary excellence.” —Weike Wang, author of Chemistry

Franz Kafka translated by Mark Harman, Selected Stories (Belknap Press) – translator published in NER 43.1

“You couldn’t ask for a better introduction to Kafka . . .” —The Washington Post

Kazim Ali, Indian Winter (Coach House Books) – published most recently in NER 41.1

“A hauntingly poetic and deeply reflective interior and exterior journey through the landscape of the soul . . .” —Queen Anne Book Company

Michael Deagler, Early Sobrieties (Astra House) – published in NER 36.3

“A moving, comic meditation on the impossibility of imposing narrative structure on our lives . . .” —The New York Times Book Review

Samira Negrouche translated by Nancy Naomi Carlson, Solio (Seagull Books) – translator published in NER 37.1

“There is great variety in Samira’s work, from the lyrical to the narrative . . . with the temptation of abstraction.” —Poetry International, on Negrouche