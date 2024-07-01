Summer 2024 (Part 1)

Cool off with these six crisp titles by New England Review contributors.
MAY & JUNE 2024
Carolyn Kuebler, Liquid, Fragile, Perishable (Melville House) – NER editor
“An intricate, slow-burning patchwork of a debut novel.” —Kirkus, starred review
Joan Leegant, Displaced Persons (New American Press) – published most recently in NER 39.4 & 44.2
“A stunning collection of literary excellence.” —Weike Wang, author of Chemistry
Franz Kafka translated by Mark Harman, Selected Stories (Belknap Press) – translator published in NER 43.1
“You couldn’t ask for a better introduction to Kafka . . .” —The Washington Post
Kazim Ali, Indian Winter (Coach House Books) – published most recently in NER 41.1
“A hauntingly poetic and deeply reflective interior and exterior journey through the landscape of the soul . . .” —Queen Anne Book Company
Michael Deagler, Early Sobrieties (Astra House) – published in NER 36.3
“A moving, comic meditation on the impossibility of imposing narrative structure on our lives . . .” —The New York Times Book Review
Samira Negrouche translated by Nancy Naomi Carlson, Solio (Seagull Books) – translator published in NER 37.1
“There is great variety in Samira’s work, from the lyrical to the narrative . . . with the temptation of abstraction.” —Poetry International, on Negrouche
