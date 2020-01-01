The Indian Railway Canticle

from NER 40.4 (2019)

Three days two nights in a metal box laddering

down the barren heartland of the republic.

Land blistered by drought & the blight of small towns:

fratricide, religion & mass-distributed snuff

films in the paan shops. I was a boy trying to get home,

always trying to get home those days the city

flinging me out. For hours I read The Stranger,

counted the mullions on the windows

pushing my feet against the warm breathing wall

of aluminum & sunmica, drifting in a heat

induced slumber on the upper berths where no hijra

could reach over & pinch my cock. Outside,

the precision of metal & wheels: long blue metaphor

of the wandering womb in transit. I saw

storms lash the ruined fields, lightning bolts tenfold

brighter than all the village’s light bulbs

put together. Four pukka houses with electricity,

one with telephone & no police station

for miles. The sun bearing down infernal since dawn,

breathing fissures into the earth. Men sitting

under a peepal tree in the evenings defeated by heat

& no wind, men whose knowledge of snow

distant & disputed as Pluto. So why not the sorrow

farmer sowing himself in the crosshair

of the oncoming train. I’ve seen in kinder times

the freight cars grind to a halt to let a herd

of elephants pass. That one time outside the train

window: a woman in a niqab, & a ferret-

faced infant on her hips yanking her hair with still

the blind rage of birth, no hope for it, we saw

the brooding swine of a father. The young men

in the compartment each looked on, disbelieving

at first, jealous of the idiot taking her home, then all

at once saddened by her beauty. Apologists

for the low-grade genocide lost for words: the plain

shock at the sight of a great beauty existing

without strife. The train moved along, & for hours

into the evening we nursed that silence to sleep,

& all night the urinous stink moved in the compartments

like an old ghost. The shed & filth cumulating

in the cars by the day’s end. The food, flying spices,

language changing every hundred kilometers,

stations with names like divine nagar, clutter-

buckganj, vestigial as horsehair barrister wigs.

Outside, the elements beating down on the trundling worm

of rust. Outside, the landscape fuzzing across state

lines, airborne viral strains, the dim industry with its sewer

breath at night to the fragrant mist rising off harvest

hay in the morning. Closer to home, I saw a deer stray

into the edge of the monsoon’s verdure. I saw

disappeared children made to beg in the arms of cripples.

I met hucksters who tried to offer me tea with ketamine.

I heard a couple making love inside a coarse blanket

on the upper berth. I saw a leper radiating the same

diameter of horror as the untouchable. And arriving

home, always the bruised sky of dawn telling me

something I knew, for a moment, then didn’t.