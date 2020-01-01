Bordersong

from NER 40.4 (2019)

We lived downwind of a bakery,

butter sesame roasted black cumin.

From a mosque downwind drifted prayer

erasing the gummy hour of the wolf,

sleepy holler of a child muezzin.

We lived downwind of a temple. Incense,

synonymous with the clear earache of a gong

haloing a bell’s rim before withering to the ground.

Downwind of a cremation ghat, incense

another kind: cloying, rot-sweet, burning

flesh masked in clarified butter woodsmoke hunger,

all synonyms for the Lord’s true name.

From the butcher-shop, downwind musk of flensed pelt,

shit-gutted intestines, opaque green eyes on severed goat heads.

Downwind we lived, too, of the army barracks, once

a youth club, our lost tennis tables moonlighting

for the feast of soldiers.

In the night fragrant with the tea gardens’ first flush

we heard the pain-astonished men thrashing upside

down as a baton tore welts into their calves.

Our tall house stood downwind of a peaceful kingdom’s border.

Odor of fermented betelnut. What the Rimpoche once

bestowed to the cannibals in lieu of their blood-

rimmed thirst & craving of gnawbone.

Then one night, truck after stealth-green

truck full of families packed to the hull

like horses for the New World.

Downwind of the grimy brothels in the border town

we visited as boys, petrified we would run

into our own fathers.

Smell of talcum & attar

that bloomed at nightfall & withered by dawn

on a long Bhutanese street called Chinese Line.

And all the nameless villages in between

blurred into one another in the nightly music

that blared from crude speakers to scare

the elephants marauding the fields.

Downwind of the two severed heads of the Liberation

Front leaders hung from a branch of a guava tree

in the putrid summer of the old revolution

& the women marched in the gunmetal silence:

torches blinking in the rain, rhyme of old slogans

plucked with the long flab of their tongues.

Downwind blew kerosene & ragsmoke

in some young martyr’s evening.