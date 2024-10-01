Fall 2024 (Part II)

SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER 2024

Jerald Walker, Magically Black and Other Essays (Amistad Press) — published in NER 40.3

“Hilarious, witty, and heartbreaking, Walker’s cool, ironic essays demand attention.” —Booklist, starred review

J. M. Tyree, The Haunted Screen (Strange Object) — NER contributing editor

“This beautiful, devastating little book is quite unlike anything else I’ve ever encountered . . . it’s specifically engineered to break your heart.” —Washington Post

James Magruder, The Play’s the Thing: Fifty Years of Yale Repertory Theatre (Yale University Press) — published in NER 32.3

“A fascinating, charming look at one of America’s most innovative cultural centers and how it became legendary.” —Town & Country

Oliver Baez Bendorf, Consider the Rooster (Nightboat Books) — published most recently in NER 44.2

“What gorgeous and ravenous rackets Oliver Bendorf’s poems are made of; what a yearning and beautiful heart.” —Ross Gay, author of Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude

OCTOBER 2024

Maria Stepanova translated by Sasha Dugdale, Holy Winter 20/21 (New Directions) — translator appeared in NER 41.2

“Bound together by a gently thoughtful steeliness, these poetic utterances are at once plaintive and resolute.” —Publishers Weekly

Amy Stuber, Sad Grownups (Stillhouse Press) — published in NER 37.4

“Sad Grownups is a remarkable debut story collection by a writer who I already want more from.” —Morgan Talty, author of Fire Exit

Charles Baxter, Blood Test: A Comedy (Pantheon Books) — published in NER 34.3-4

“Riotously funny. . . . At its core, this is a disarmingly sweet novel about family, an entertainment with just the right amount of Midwestern menace.” —Kirkus Reviews

Louise Erdrich, The Mighty Red (Harper) — published in NER 15.1

“Erdrich excels at the slow simmer, and once again she delivers a deliciously seductive masterwork.” —Publishers Weekly, starred review