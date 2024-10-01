New England Review

New Books by NER Authors

Fall 2024 (Part II)

SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER 2024

Jerald Walker, Magically Black and Other Essays (Amistad Press) — published in NER 40.3
“Hilarious, witty, and heartbreaking, Walker’s cool, ironic essays demand attention.” —Booklist, starred review

J. M. Tyree, The Haunted Screen (Strange Object) NER contributing editor
“This beautiful, devastating little book is quite unlike anything else I’ve ever encountered . . . it’s specifically engineered to break your heart.” —Washington Post

James Magruder, The Play’s the Thing: Fifty Years of Yale Repertory Theatre (Yale University Press) — published in NER 32.3
“A fascinating, charming look at one of America’s most innovative cultural centers and how it became legendary.” —Town & Country

Oliver Baez Bendorf, Consider the Rooster (Nightboat Books) — published most recently in NER 44.2
“What gorgeous and ravenous rackets Oliver Bendorf’s poems are made of; what a yearning and beautiful heart.” —Ross Gay, author of Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude

OCTOBER 2024

Maria Stepanova translated by Sasha Dugdale, Holy Winter 20/21 (New Directions) — translator appeared in NER 41.2
“Bound together by a gently thoughtful steeliness, these poetic utterances are at once plaintive and resolute.” —Publishers Weekly

Amy Stuber, Sad Grownups (Stillhouse Press) — published in NER 37.4
Sad Grownups is a remarkable debut story collection by a writer who I already want more from.” —Morgan Talty, author of Fire Exit

Charles Baxter, Blood Test: A Comedy (Pantheon Books) — published in NER 34.3-4
“Riotously funny. . . . At its core, this is a disarmingly sweet novel about family, an entertainment with just the right amount of Midwestern menace.” —Kirkus Reviews

Louise Erdrich, The Mighty Red (Harper) — published in NER 15.1
“Erdrich excels at the slow simmer, and once again she delivers a deliciously seductive masterwork.” —Publishers Weekly, starred review

