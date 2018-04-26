For Thalia

A poem from Jim Schley’s book As When, In Season (Marick Press, 2008)

and teeth splayed in an opening stitched

would pinpoint the solitary mouth: lips

The stage constructed so a spotlight

before Billie Whitelaw, hidden from sight

in seamless black fabric that made a wall

cost her dearly in spasms and cramps,

and bound in harness to bear the hour-long

at infelicities in delivery, if a pause went awry

to talk of Not I, how the maestro writhed

from gripping the rack. Yet she’d laugh

I thought of you as I heard her speak,

or mistook one for another, god forbid.

as her voice let elide semi-colon or dash

across years and miles, flight

though I’ve heard your voice almost

a hundred airborne letters that might

Known and adored by handwritten scores,

of the unseen actress behind that screen.

of fancy gives you the mouth and mind

just as well have gone astray as kites

let swirl and glide at the outer stretch

of twine sometimes disappear

into invisible sky. In the mail